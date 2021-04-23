South Africa: Killing of 'Gentle Giant' Lindani Myeni By US Police Elicits Shock in South Africa

analysis

News of South African Lindani Myeni's death at the hands of police in Hawaii has been met with shock, anger and disbelief.

"Focused", "a good man" and a "gentle giant". These were some of the words friends and ex-rugby coaches used to describe 29-year-old Lindani Myeni who was shot and killed by police in Honolulu, Hawaii, last week.

"This comes as a great shock, not only to me, but to the rugby fraternity in KZN," said the Jaguars Rugby Club vice-chairperson, Onwhinne Hindley.

Myeni, who was born and raised in eSikhaleni in Empangeni KwaZulu-Natal, began playing for the Jaguars in 2015 as a lock and flank.

"He was somebody that really carried himself well off and on the field," said Hindley.

According to reports, the shooting happened on 14 April at 8.10pm after a 911 call about a burglary in progress. Police allege Myeni assaulted three officers, after which he was shot and killed.

Siyabonga Dlamini, who grew up a few streets away from Myeni in eSikhaleni, said Myeni was neither a burglar nor a thief.

"When I saw the news I said, this is not the Lindani I know. He has never been like that."

Myeni attended George Campbell...