South Africa: Killing of 'Gentle Giant' Lindani Myeni By US Police Elicits Shock in South Africa

23 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

News of South African Lindani Myeni's death at the hands of police in Hawaii has been met with shock, anger and disbelief.

"Focused", "a good man" and a "gentle giant". These were some of the words friends and ex-rugby coaches used to describe 29-year-old Lindani Myeni who was shot and killed by police in Honolulu, Hawaii, last week.

"This comes as a great shock, not only to me, but to the rugby fraternity in KZN," said the Jaguars Rugby Club vice-chairperson, Onwhinne Hindley.

Myeni, who was born and raised in eSikhaleni in Empangeni KwaZulu-Natal, began playing for the Jaguars in 2015 as a lock and flank.

"He was somebody that really carried himself well off and on the field," said Hindley.

According to reports, the shooting happened on 14 April at 8.10pm after a 911 call about a burglary in progress. Police allege Myeni assaulted three officers, after which he was shot and killed.

Siyabonga Dlamini, who grew up a few streets away from Myeni in eSikhaleni, said Myeni was neither a burglar nor a thief.

"When I saw the news I said, this is not the Lindani I know. He has never been like that."

Myeni attended George Campbell...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.