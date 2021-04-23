South Africa: Lindani Myeni's Family Prepares to File Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against City and County of Honolulu

23 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By An Wentzel

The Myeni family is bringing a civil suit against the City of Honolulu where three policemen attacked and killed Lindani Myeni last week. Myeni was shot when he got into an altercation with police who approached him without announcing themselves and telling him to 'get down on the ground'.

The lawyer for the Lindani Myeni family in Hawaii has told Daily Maverick that there are lots of questions still waiting for answers in how police behaved on the night they killed the 29-year old South African husband and father of two. Only after Myeni had been shot did the police announce themselves.

Speaking to Daily Maverick on Thursday 22 April, lawyer Jim Bickerton said that he was "preparing to file a wrongful death lawsuit" within a few hours. Bickerton said the police had threatened force by telling Myeni to "get down on the ground" without announcing themselves, and that Myeni had reacted the way any man would when someone is coming at you in a threatening manner.

He said the family was waiting for answers and added with some emotion that Myeni's widow is also still waiting to have her husband's wedding ring and cellphone returned to her -- that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.