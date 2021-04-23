South Africa: Lindani Myeni's Family Prepares to File Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against City and County of Honolulu

analysis

The Myeni family is bringing a civil suit against the City of Honolulu where three policemen attacked and killed Lindani Myeni last week. Myeni was shot when he got into an altercation with police who approached him without announcing themselves and telling him to 'get down on the ground'.

The lawyer for the Lindani Myeni family in Hawaii has told Daily Maverick that there are lots of questions still waiting for answers in how police behaved on the night they killed the 29-year old South African husband and father of two. Only after Myeni had been shot did the police announce themselves.

Speaking to Daily Maverick on Thursday 22 April, lawyer Jim Bickerton said that he was "preparing to file a wrongful death lawsuit" within a few hours. Bickerton said the police had threatened force by telling Myeni to "get down on the ground" without announcing themselves, and that Myeni had reacted the way any man would when someone is coming at you in a threatening manner.

He said the family was waiting for answers and added with some emotion that Myeni's widow is also still waiting to have her husband's wedding ring and cellphone returned to her -- that...