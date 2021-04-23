Tanzania: Court Orders Parties to Conclude Plea Bargain Talks

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court directed the parties to conclude the plea bargaining negotiations into 1.6bn/- trial of senior officials of BEVICO Limited, engaged in the business of importing and selling alcoholic beverages.

Senior Resident Magistrate in Charge Godfrey Isaya ordered the prosecution and defence to show up before the court on May 3, this year for the purposes of registering the plea bargaining agreement that would be reached and not to seek another extension of time within which to continue with the negotiations.

The magistrate gave such directives after rejecting an invitation by Advocate Emmanuel Kessy, for the accused persons, who sought for extension of time to allow the parties to proceed with the negotiations, which have not reached to the end.

Advocate Kessy informed the court that they were still bargaining with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the actual amount that should be paid as compensation in consideration of the offer given by the accused persons.

In the trial, the accused are two French nationals, Thierry Lefeuvre and Melanie Phillippe, who are Chief Executive Officer and Human Resources Manager with BEVICO and two Tanzanians Joseph Rwegasira and Ntemi Massanja, who are Finance Manager and the company lawyer.

They are facing a total of 46 counts of leading organized crime, failure to pay tax, tax evasion, forgery of various documents, uttering false documents, money laundering and occasioning loss to a specified authority.

It is alleged that on diverse dates between September 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020 at various places within the commercial city of Dar es Salaam, jointly and together, all accused persons intentionally organized a criminal racket.

The court heard that between October 1, 2017 and December 31, 2019 in the city, by their wilful acts, jointly and together, all accused persons caused the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to suffer a pecuniary loss of 1,658,370,376/29.

Meanwhile, two accused persons among in the 31bn/- economic and tax evasion trial have concluded the negotiations with the DPP to end the charges they are facing. This was disclosed before the same court when the case came for mention.

The accused persons involved are Nelson Kahangwa and Tunsubilege Mateni, both accountants. Following such development, the magistrate adjourned the case to April 27, for registering the plea bargaining agreement.

Other accused persons who have remained in the trial are prominent businessman Lucas Mallya, a Director with Jaluma General Supplies Limited, businessman, Geofrey Urio and Happy Mwamugunda, a businesswoman.

They are charged with leading organized crime, forgery, being in possession of stamps printed without authority, occasioning loss to a specified authority, importation of goods without being registered, distribution of excisable goods without fixing stamps and money laundering.