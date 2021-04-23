Tanzania: Raja Casablanca Too Strong for Hapless Namungo

22 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's representatives in the Caf Confederation Cup, Namungo FC, have continued to lose points following a 3-0 defeat by Raja Casablanca of Morocco at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium yesterday.

The loss is the fifth for Namungo FC since they qualified for the group stage of the competition. The team started with a 1-0 loss to the same team in Casablanca and later beaten 2-0 by Pyramids of Egypt and then defeated 1-0 by Nkana FC of Zambia.

Namungo again lost 1-0 to Mkana FC in the return leg match of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Yesterday, Raja Casablanca dominated the game and scored their goals through Ilias Haddad in the eighth minute before Fabrice Luamba Ngoma added the second in the 14th minute and the third goal was scored by Zakaria Habti in the 36th minute. As per the fixture, Namungo FC will play their final group stage return leg encounter on April 28 against Pyramids FC of Egypt in Cairo.

Meanwhile, Namungo FC striker Stephen Sey is among the three players who are leading the golden boot award race in the competition after scoring five goals each.

Apart from Ghanaian Sey, others are Godwin Aguda who plays for Rivers United of Nigeria and Olivier Boissy of Burkina Faso's Salitas side.

However, the teams of Sey and Boissy are still in the Caf Confederation Cup competition and the players can score more than those goals. Aguda's team has been eliminated from the competition. Each team in the tournament are remained with two matches.

Records show that players Lambert Araina of Coton Sport of Cameroon, Souleymane Coulibaly (Etoile Sahel, Tunisia) and Emmanuel Mayuka of Napsa Stars of Zambia have each scored four goals in the competition.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
New Chief Justice for South Africa as Mogoeng's Tenure Nears End

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.