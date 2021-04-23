Tanzania Government to Employ 44,096 Civil Servants

22 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dodoma — The government of Tanzania has said that it expects to hire 44,096 new civil servants in the 2021/22 financial year.

This was stated today Thursday, April 22, 2021 by the Minister of State Office of Public Service Management and Good Governance, Mohamed Mchengerwa while presenting his ministry's budget for the financial year 2021/22.

He said the education sector will employ 10,297, Health 11,215, agriculture 1,383, livestock 1,250, fisheries733, Police Force1,782, Prisons843, Fire and Rescue and Immigration Service512 and 1,240 new staff for hospitals that belong religious organizations.

He said the government will employ 14,841 staff of various sectors including lecturers of all public universities in the country as well as other cadres that are not in the previously mentioned.

He noted that the instructions to be issued during that time are to analyze and verify the claims of salaries arrears of 17,699 civil servants worth Sh37.47 billion and take appropriate action.

On April 15, 2021 the Government of Tanzania stated its intention to recruit 44,811 new employees in the financial year 2020/21.

This was stated by the former Minister of State in the Office of the President Public Service Management and Good Governance, George Mkuchika while presenting his budget for the current financial year.

