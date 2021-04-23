Tanzania: Tigo and Tfs Join Hands to Conserve Mount Kilimanjaro

22 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Moshi — The telecommunications operator Tigo has teamed up with Tanzania Forestry Services (TFS) in an initiative that seeks to conserve Mount Kilimanjaro by planting more trees.

Named 'Tigo Green for Kili,' the project targets to plant 28,000 trees around the mountain which was ravaged by fires last year.

As part of the project, the company yesterday received 10,000 tree seedlings from the forestry agency TFS. "Tigo Tanzania has embarked on a noble cause, that is to plant trees that will help in restoring the snow on Mt Kilimanjaro peak, which has gradually been decreasing in the past four years due to global warming, tree felling for firewood, illegal logging and forest fires," said Tigo Tanzania Northern Zone manager Daniel Mainoya

TFS was impressed by the project and urged other stakeholders to also do so.

"We look forward to the afforestation of the entire Kilimanjaro Region and as we kick off this project with Tigo's support, I believe we are a step closer to reaching our target and contributing to a greener Kilimanjaro for future generations," said TFS northern zone manager Edward Shilogile.

The public has also pledged to give over 2,000 tree seedlings to the cause.

At 5,895 metres above sea-level, Kilimanjaro is the 'Roof of Africa' - and the world's highest stand-alone mountain. It is also one of Tanzania's natural attraction sites for tourists.

