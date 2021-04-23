Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting - Finance Minister Meets Representatives of Dealers in Imported Vehicles

press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy had a pre-budget consultative meeting, this afternoon, with representatives of the Dealers in Imported Vehicles Association, in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, the Chairman of the Dealer in Imported Vehicle Association, Mr Zaid Ameer, underlined that the Finance Minister was attentive to all the requests made and had assured that the proposals will be taken into consideration despite the difficult socioeconomic situation in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that his association has proposed the setting up of a Hub for spare parts for all types of vehicles and machines, and duty-free equipment. The Hub, he said, will be accessible not only to local consumers, but also those from neighboring countries.

The Chairman added that a proposal was also made for the setting up of an Automobile Park in the port to export imported vehicles to African countries.