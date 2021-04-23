Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultations - Finance Minister Attentive to Breeders' Proposals

22 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, had a pre-budget consultative meeting, this afternoon in Port Louis, with livestock and pig breeders.

Some ten members of different organisations, including the Mauritius Pig Marketing Cooperative Federation Ltd, the Fédération Coopérative des Eleveurs Porcines Ltd, and S.B Cattle Farm, among others, were present.

The representatives present expressed satisfaction following the meeting with Minister Padayachy as the latter agreed to take into consideration their proposals in the next budget. However, they highlighted that most of them are currently facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposals put forward to the Finance Minister aim: to re-establish the pig feed production factories at Riche Lieu in order to lower the production cost for the concerned breeders; to provide a subsidy for the purchase of animal feed as Livestock Feed Ltd has increased their prices twice in a month; to set up additional lampposts in the Bassin Carré park in Saint Martin; to fix the price at Rs 100 per kilo for pigs; and to provide a grant to pig farmers facing financial difficulties.

In addition, pig farmers are requesting Government to provide veterinarians to treat their sick animals following a shortage of medicine during the current lockdown.

Regarding the production of beef, sheep and goat meat, representatives stressed that the sector is facing difficulties at the moment, especially with the increase in prices of these products. Producers appeal to the Minister in order to benefit from Government's assistance so as to lower their production cost.

According to the representatives, this sector needs restructuring so as to encourage breeding and to guarantee food self-sufficiency through agriculture and animal husbandry. They also believe that animal husbandry can help revive other sectors of the economy.

