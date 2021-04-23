Mozambique: Number of New Covid-19 Cases On the Rise

Maputo — After a period in which the number of cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease appeared to be on the decline, the Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced a further 128 cases, and three deaths.

According to a Ministry health release, the latest victims were two women and one man, all Mozambican citizens, aged 52, 74 and 80. Two of these deaths occurred in Maputo city, and one in Maputo province. The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique now stands at 805.

Since the start of the pandemic, 507,194 people have been tested for the coronavírus that causes Covid-19, 1,597 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 649 were from Maputo city, 253 from Inhambane, 160 from Niassa, 147 from Manica, 103 from Tete, 99 from Maputo province, 81 from Gaza, 48 from Sofala, 32 from Zambezia, 21 from Cabo Delgado and four from Nampula.

1,469 of the tests gave negative results, and 128 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 69,437.

Of the cases diagnosed on Wednesday, 124 were Mozambican citizens, and the nationalities of the other four have not yet been confirmed. 70 were men or boys, and 58 were women or girls. Eight were children under the age of 15, and nine were over 65 years old. In four cases, no age information was available.

94 of the new cases (73.4 per cent) were from the Greater Maputo Metropolitan Area (Maputo and Matola cities, and the adjacent districts of Boane and Marracuene). There were also 12 cases from Tete, 10 from Niassa, six from Zambezia, four from Inhambane, one from Sofala and one from Gaza. None of those tested in Cabo Delgado or Nampula were positive.

Wednesday's cases gave a positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) of eight per cent. This is a little higher than the rates for the previous few days which were 7.6 per cent on Tuesday, 4.8 per cent on Monday, 6.8 per cent on Sunday, and 5.9 per cent on Saturday.

Over the same 24 hour period, seven Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (three in Inhambane, two in Maputo and two in Matola), and three new cases were admitted (two in Maputo and one in Matola).

As of Wednesday, 35 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (down from 42 on Tuesday). 24 of them (68.6 per cent) were in Maputo, three each in Nampula, Zambezia and Inhambane, one in Sofala and one in Matola. No patients were hospitalised in the Covid-19 units in the other five provinces (Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Manica, Tete and Gaza).

The Ministry release added that a further 19 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Wednesday (17 in Tete and two in Zambezia).

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose on Wednesday to 6,286 (up from 6,180 on Tuesday). The geographical breakdown of these cases was Maputo city, 4,285 (68.2 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 764; Nampula, 318; Sofala, 280; Niassa, 188; Zambezia, 160; Inhambane, 132; Cabo Delgado, 60; Tete, 49; Gaza, 40; and Manica, 10.