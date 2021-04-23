Tanzania's Five-Year Development Plan III - Ensuring No Woman or Girl Is Left Behind

MARCH 31, 2021 marked the last day of the "Generation Equality Forum" in Mexico, a global meeting to revitalize and chart the course for the achievement of concrete, accelerated progress towards gender equality.

The Forum, convened by UN Women and co-chaired by the Governments of Mexico and France, represented a pivotal moment for the gender equality agenda, bringing together governments, the UN, civil society, and the private sector to analyze progress made since the adoption of the 1995 Beijing Platform for Action and 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and to set new targets and commitments in order to scale up financial investments and results.

A five-year blueprint was also shared, outlining critical actions needed to secure transformation in gender equality globally, available at https://forum. generationequality.org This aligns well with key ongoing development processes within Tanzania, specifically as the country finalizes its next Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP).

The country's five-year development plans are pivotal to the realization of the Tanzania Development Vision 2025, with aspirations of achieving a semi-industrialized economy and middle-income status with a high level of human development and improved livelihoods for all Tanzanians.

With just four years remaining for implementation of the Vision 2025, the FYDP III is instrumental in providing a roadmap to ensure the Vision is fully realized.

A transformative and sustainable development agenda cannot be achieved without gender equality, and it is through national plans, policies, institutions, and budgets, that governments can include clearly outlined commitments that respond to women and girls' unique needs and priorities.

The Government of Tanzania has realized numerous achievements on gender equality and women's empowerment in the implementation of the second FYDP 2015/16 -2020/21. As the development of the FYDP III is underway, and consultations are ongoing with a broad spectrum of stakeholders, it is important to ensure the Plan builds on these past achievements, for the realization of the country's national, regional, and international gender equality commitments.

UN Women would like to congratulate the Government and commend Tanzania for the development of a plan which includes comprehensive strategies that seeks to accelerate growth in ways that are both gender inclusive and sustainable.

There are, however, still numerous opportunities to address the disproportionate challenges that women and girls are faced with, and to ensure that the plan better responds to their needs.

According to available data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the population projection for 2017 has women making up 51.3% of the national population of 51.5 million, and women also represent the majority of the country's workforce.

Yet, women still bear the larger burden of unpaid care work in the home, experience high rates of gender-based violence and abuse, higher rates of poverty, and low participation in leadership and decision-making at different levels.

These challenges are even more acute for women from particularly marginalized groups, such as those living with disabilities and with HIV and AIDS.

There is therefore a significant need to ensure that in all key areas, from education to health, to infrastructure, mining, technology, governance, and rule of law,that development plans include strategic interventions for gender equality and women and girls' empowerment in all the key areas.

This entails seeing these focus areas through a gender lens, comprehensively assessing the gender gaps that remain, and identifying appropriate actions to address them.

There is also a need to go further to unpack, comprehend and respond to the needs of diverse groups of women, demanding approaches that address the intersection between gender and other factors of marginalization, such as age, disability, and rural or semiurban geographic locations, to uphold the 2030 Agenda commitment to leave no one behind and reach the furthest behind first.

Implementation of policies and programs to achieve gender equality also need to be backed by adequate resources. For instance, the new National Gender Policy and Strategic Plan needs to be adopted and fully funded, as well as the National Plan of Action for Ending Violence against Women and Children (NPA-VAWC), among others.

Additional funding to the NPA-VAWC, for example, can significantly contribute to enabling more widespread access to a coordinated set of essential services, and quality multi-sectoral services for all women and girls who have experienced violence.

Based on UN Women's analysis of the draft FYDP III, we would like to propose the following recommendations to consider in the finalization of the Plan: Integrate gender specific targets and indicators This is crucial to inform interventions, and financing strategies for promoting gender equality.

The FYDP III considers the M&E framework as essential in guiding monitoring and evaluation to ensure accountability and informed decision making, as well as to facilitate learning.

Disaggregation of data by gender, age and disability at the minimum is vital here. A minimum set of gender indicators has been developed in partnership with National Bureau of Statistics and the Ministry of Finance and Planning, which can be adopted for this purpose.

Further investments will also be required, for the relevant public institutions to use existing data systems to generate sex-disaggregated data. Increase women's participation in the private sector for economic development The FYDP III recognizes that most MSMEs fail to access finances since banking and financial institutions require collateral, proper account records and bankable project proposals.

In addition to the various initiatives to provide loans to women businesses, as explained in the Plan, there is a need to scale up the provision of financial services to women owned businesses by strengthening the implementation of the Women and Youth Development Fund at the Local Government level, and incentivizing commercial banks to create special windows and innovative products for financing women entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, policies are required to address women's disproportionate burden of unpaid care work, through affordable childcare and transport subsidies as possible considerations.

There is a further need to revisit the social protection system and ensure that it reduces the gender gaps in poverty rates, enhances women's income security, and provides a lifeline for poor women, especially the elderly and female headed households.

The FYDP III should also consider the need to institute gender sensitive tax and spending policies, to enhance women's employability and participation in various economic sectors, for example, by providing time-bound preferential tax treatment for newly registered women-owned businesses.

Removing the legislative and regulatory frameworks that stall women's economic empowerment and growth of women-led businesses is vital to the success of these interventions, including various discriminatory statutory and customary laws such as some provisions in the Law of Marriage Act (1971), the Local Customary Law (Declaration Order) (1963) that disadvantages women's ownership of property and other harmful practices that put women and girls at risks of all forms of violence.

Invest more in human capital through a gender lens The FYDP III emphasizes the development of human resources through, among others, providing equitable access to and participation in quality education at all levels.

Along with the promising gender-balance gains in the provision of primary and lower secondary education, multi-pronged strategies are required to address the gender gaps that persist between higher secondary and tertiary education levels.

The strategies would include affirmative action considerations targeted at women and girls, including concerted efforts to increase the number of female students entering the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The education system should further be strengthened to provide equitable learning opportunities to all children, including by reducing absences and girls' dropouts through the provision of free menstrual pads, and separate toilets for girls and boys in all public schools.

Added considerations for children with disabilities are also important to ensure an inclusive education system, as is the urgent need to revisit the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training's guidelines on enabling all girls, irrespective of their circumstances, to re-enter the education system and acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to reach their full potential Invest in a digital-driven economy The FYDP III also recognizes the transformative potential of the digital economy in creating many new economic opportunities.

Digitalization can increase efficiency in all economic sectors, including agriculture, trade, tourism, and others. The gender gap that exists in the use of technology and integration into the digital economy must therefore be recognized and adequately addressed.

This requires tackling the bottlenecks to women's access to technology, by integrating key interventions to support women to be able to thrive in the digital economy.

Safeguard women's land rights Safeguarding women's land rights also remains as a significant challenge, with 8% of women owning land solely on their own, compared to 30% who own land under sole or joint ownership.

This presents the need to include specific interventions and targets to address women's land rights, without forgetting other issues that directly impact women's economic empowerment, including violence against women and girls, and ownership of other productive assets.

UN Women would further recommend the inclusion of key interventions, indicators and targets focused on addressing gender and women's specific needs in governance and rule of law, such as participation in leadership spaces and economic governance.

Support women-led businesses: helping them become competitive The FYDP has rightly identified pervasive informality of the private sector and weak competitiveness of the private sector, with many private sector actors unable to adequately respond to market demands through prices and quality.

It is worth noting that these challenges are more pronounced for women-owned businesses that form 54 percent of SMEs and 51 percent of businesses in the informal sector.

For women to have a fair share of the competitive economy as envisaged in the plan, specific interventions should be integrated to enhance their competitiveness in domestic and international markets, with a view of accelerating Tanzania's economic growth.

Prioritise innovative financing for gender equality Along with the financing mechanisms outlined within the plan, the Government may consider the adoption of innovative financing mechanisms which offer broader alternatives to the more traditional sources of funding.

This can include investment capital that seeks a balance between social impact and return. The issuance of gender bonds, for example, has become increasingly popular around the globe, giving public and private investors the opportunity to improve the lives of women while earning financial returns.

Mobilizing additional funds can also be achieved through blended finance, bringing in more publicprivate partnerships, in addition to instituting gender sensitive public procurement policies; exploring more gender inclusive blue economy financing, and making the best use of opportunities provided by the African Continental Free Trade Area to facilitate trade and enhance long-term growth.

Public financial management and poverty analysis from a gender perspective would also support the government to leverage domestic public and private financing for more equitable and sustainable results for women and girls.

Establish a monitoring and accountability system Strengthening overall implementation on gender equality would significantly benefit from the establishment of a monitoring and accountability structure similar to the Commission for Gender Equality - as has been done in Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa or the Gender Monitoring Office in Rwanda - to spearhead the achievement of national objectives on gender equality, women's rights and women's empowerment by providing strategic guidance, oversight and monitoring for increased accountability.

Commissions of this nature have proven to be instrumental in several countries in the region, and Tanzania could as well benefit substantially from such a mechanism.

As the UN Entity for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment, UN Women looks forward to our continued cooperation with Government, as well as partners from the United Nations, the private sector, development partners and civil society, to jointly ensure better outcomes for all Tanzanians.

The next Five-Year Development Plan promises to deliver these outcomes, and our hope is that together we will succeed in ensuring that Tanzania continues employing a visionary, inclusive approach to development, and takes the bold steps that are needed to further uplift diverse groups of women and men, boys and girls across the country.

Ms Hodan Addou is the UN Women Representative in Tanzania.