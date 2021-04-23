Zimbabwe: Wingate to Host Julius Robinson

WINGATE will host the Zimbabwe Golf Association national, the Julius Robinson Trophy, tomorrow.

The event will see over 50 top amateur golfers taking part.

The 54-hole stroke play tournament used to be the second amateur tournament of the season on the ZGA calendar, after the Dugmore Trophy.

It carries national points, world amateur golf ranking points and is the second of the Windhoek Lager yearly qualifier.

This is the second time it will be played as a 54-hole tourney, and national points have been upgraded from 20 to 30, for the winner.

The event was last won by David Amm, who is now based in the United States, on a four-year-golf scholarship, in 2018.

In the team event, Wingate A won the tournament ahead of the fancied Chapman side.

The last tournament had several players, who will miss out this year.

The likes of Tafara Mpofu, Promise Sumburero and Morton Kombayi have since turned professional.

Others like Amm and Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa are on golf scholarships.