Zimbabwe: Chevrons Desperate to End Barren Spell

ZIMBABWE will be looking to learn from their mistakes, as they seek to end a 15-match winless streak against Pakistan, in the second Twenty20 international at Harare Sports Club today.

The Chevrons spurned a golden opportunity, to break the long-standing jinx against their high-profile opponents, after they slumped to a disappointing 11-run defeat on Wednesday.

The home players were their worst enemies as they dropped catches, leaked runs unnecessarily and then batted awfully, after they were set a modest 150-run target to win the match.

Zimbabwe and Pakistan have now played 15 T20Is, between themselves, with the Asians winning on all occasions.

All-rounder Luke Jongwe told reporters it was disappointing that Zimbabwe failed to draw first blood, when they had the opportunity.

"We all train to win, we all play to win and just not being able to cross the line, after we had played the way we did, was a bit disappointing.

"We usually try and look at the positives, more than the negatives.

"I think everyone in the changing room, when they get back to the hotel, they try and reflect on how they could have helped the team do better and what they actually did.

"So, we look at the positives more than the negatives," said Jongwe.

Zimbabwe will be hoping for the return of Brendan Taylor, who missed the first match, because of a stomach bug.

"We just have to go back, be ourselves and come back and try to win the second T20I," said Jongwe.

"This is a sport, the more we get into these kind of positions, I think, next time we just need to try and get better and try to cross over the line.

"When we turn up for practice every day, we don't just train so that we compete.

"We train because, I think, the other 14 guys are capable of winning us a game."

The 26-year-old, who had last played international cricket in 2016, was among the top performers for the Zimbabwe side with 30 runs, and two wickets, on Wednesday.

"It's been a long journey, to be honest I can't believe I have been out for almost six years," he said.

"It's good to be back, with the guys, as well.

"I still can't believe that I am actually back, it's like a dream."

Apart from getting practice sessions, for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Pakistan will be playing to maintain their dominance over Zimbabwe.

Their classy skipper, Babar Azam, rose to second place, following a successful tour in South Africa.

Babar scored 210 runs, in his side's 3-1 series win over South Africa, and was rewarded with 43 points.

He moved ahead of Australia's Aaron Finch, into second place, in the latest rankings. Fakhar Zaman has a similar story and could be under pressure to perform, after scoring only 13 runs, against the Chevrons.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who reached a career-best 15th position after the tour of South Africa, will be looking to continue with his fine form.

His unbeaten 82 runs against Zimbabwe made the big difference in the first T20I.