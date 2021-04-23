Liberia: Pres. Weah Takes Anti-Drug Sensitization, Awareness On County Tours

President George Manneh Weah has opened new front of engagement with citizens as he tours the country, dedicating projects, breaking ground for new ones and thanking the rural people for electing him President of the Republic.

The Liberian Leader who has been visiting Margibi and Grand Bassa Counties on the third round of his nationwide tour is intensifying his campaign against drug and substance abuse which he says has become a pandemic in the country.

Speaking at various town hall meetings the Liberian Chief Executive recounted the devastating impact of illicit drugs on the Liberian society, mainly the young people.

He called on parents, guardians and stakeholders to join Government in the fight against drug abuse, the use of drugs and other harmful substances that are increasingly affecting young Liberians.

In respond to Margibi County citizens request that the government should intensify efforts in the fight against drugs, the Liberian Chief Executive told citizens that the government, in partnership with the United States government through its embassy near Monrovia, and other international partners has made some significant efforts tackling the situation.

But he said the role of parents and guardians is cardinal, since every affected young drug abuser belongs to some home or another.

The President emphasized the importance of united front in dealing with the serious problem of drug abuse.

He lamented the widespread abuse of drug by many young people and how such a situation is turning a significant portion of the population, mainly youth, into 'zogoes' or wayward.

The citizens' town hall meetings with President Weah particularly in Margibi County were characterized by issues of substance abuse and how many young people are falling preys.

The citizens' positions and appeals regarding young people's exposure to drug and the need for prompt action were presented to the Liberian Leader.

Women, youth, students, elders, religious leaders, local authority and the county's legislative caucus were unanimous in appeal for solution.

Responding, President Weah said the issue of drugs is truly a growing challenge to nations of the world even in developed nations but it calls for unity of purpose to address the pandemic.

He said Liberia's future was in the balance, potentially compromised, with the growing number of drug and substance abusers that are young people.

"With the young people who are supposed to be future leaders turning to drugs and drugs turning them into nonentities, this country is doom unless we all do something quickly," the President said.