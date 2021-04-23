Liberia: President Weah Breaks Ground for 150-Bed Hospital in Buchanan

As President George Manneh Weah continues his nationwide tour, many counties and communities are benefiting from various development projects intended to address their felt needs. Grand Bassa County where the President arrived Wednesday, April 21, 2021 played host to the groundbreaking ceremonies for a 150-bed hospital.

At a short ceremony in Buchanan City, where he and his entourage were accorded a tsunamic welcome, the Liberian Leader told a crowd of onlookers and local government officials that no part of the country will be left unattended in terms of development under this administration.

Dr. Weah said the 150-bed hospital will be a complementary referral medical facility to the age-old Government Hospital in the county which is overstretched and overwhelmed and can no longer cope with caseloads that come from Grand Bassa, River Cess and at times Sinoe.

"We are pleased today to break ground for this project because Grand Bassa County is one of the most populated counties in the country, and we feel duty bound to provide social facilities in response to their needs," the President said. "As I told citizens during the 2017 campaign, spreading this nation's resources to all Liberians despite their geographic location would be a priority. Today's event is a manifestation of that promise."

The Buchanan hospital project is one of the many outstanding initiatives the President has embarked upon since his election three years in the health sector. Other signature health initiatives include the 14 Military Hospital now in use, and the New Redemption Hospital and the Gbarpolu Health Facility ongoing. The President also broke ground for major health projects in Bong, Nimba and other counties.

"You elected me to serve you. And I must thank you for electing but at the same time my commendation for your preferment of me must be expressed more concretely in programs and projects that address the needs of the people," President Weah said.

He added: "I only want you to be a bit patient and to remain peaceful. With your patience and peacefulness, you can rest assured that the best is yet to come."

The hospital will be built in the "Own Your Own" Community in Buchanan.