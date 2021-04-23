Cameroon: Economic Development - Partnership to Boost SMEs

22 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Skills Initiative for Africa, SIFA, recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Employers Union, GICAM, in view of supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises to grow to companies. Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Senior Regional Coordinator for Central Africa, Tata Alfonce Nfor, said in order to improve the prospects for employment for youths in Africa, SIFA decided to use GICAM as a bridge to provide skills to SMEs from project incubation to financing so as to ultimately solve the skills deficiency and consequently employment deficiency in Cameroon. According to the Executive Director of GICAM, Aline Valerie Mbono, the accord signed with SIFA falls within the framework of the Centre for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. It is worthy to mention that SIFA is an African Union Commission Programme supported by the European Union, German cooperation, KFW, ETF and the ILO.

