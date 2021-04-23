The Skills Initiative for Africa, SIFA, recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Employers Union, GICAM, in view of supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises to grow to companies. Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Senior Regional Coordinator for Central Africa, Tata Alfonce Nfor, said in order to improve the prospects for employment for youths in Africa, SIFA decided to use GICAM as a bridge to provide skills to SMEs from project incubation to financing so as to ultimately solve the skills deficiency and consequently employment deficiency in Cameroon. According to the Executive Director of GICAM, Aline Valerie Mbono, the accord signed with SIFA falls within the framework of the Centre for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. It is worthy to mention that SIFA is an African Union Commission Programme supported by the European Union, German cooperation, KFW, ETF and the ILO.
Top Headlines: Cameroon
- Africa: CAF Media Information - Safety and Security Retreat in Douala, Cameroon
- Cameroon: Urban Agriculture On the Rise
- Cameroon: National Assembly - Hon Monjowa Lifaka Dies At 62
- Cameroon: Vaccination Against Covid-19 - PM Dion Ngute Takes Lead
- Cameroon: Basketball Final Four - FAP, Overdose Top Away Leg
- Cameroon: Celestin Njamen Launches New Party
- Cameroon: Management of Refugees - Creation of Support Platform Discussed
- Cameroon: Harbouring Children With Disabilities - Families Going Through an Unplanned Journey
- Cameroon: Climate and Biodiversity Conservation - Civil Society Prepares for International Meetings
- Cameroon: Economic Development - Partnership to Boost SMEs
- Cameroon: 'The Training Is Going On Hitch-Free'
- Cameroon: Child Abuse - Authorities Continue Ringing the Bell
- Cameroon: African Women's Handball Championship - Lionesses Bracing Up in Earnest
- Cameroon: School Art, Culture Festival - Centre Region Acknowledges Colleges, Students
- Cameroon: NDDRC - Stakeholders Learn Best Practices
- Cameroon: Wholesome Stewardship