Cameroon: Climate and Biodiversity Conservation - Civil Society Prepares for International Meetings

This is the purpose of a five-day workshop underway in Douala organised by CEFDHAC.

In order to speak with one voice and make a meaningful contribution in upcoming international meetings on biodiversity conservation and the climate, the Conference of the ecosystems of dense and humid forest in central Africa, CEFDHAC, from April 19 to 23, organised a regional workshop on guidance and preparation of the civil society for international forums in 2021. Presiding at the opening ceremony of the workshop on Monday April 19 at the Akwa Palace hotel in Douala, the Director of Cooperation at the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife, Mouncharon Georges, representing the Minister, said the workshop is coming on the heels of the second special days of the college of civil societies of PFBC, depicts the vitality of CEFDHAC, co-leader in the reinforcement of capacities. 'The whole sub region is waiting for the outcome of this meeting", he said.

He therefore called on the participants to master the new COMIFAC convergence operation plan as well as activities that can be carried out by CEFHDAC, master the level of progress of ongoing programmes in the sub region in biodiversity conservation and sustainable management of the forest, as well adopt modalities for the participation of the civil society in upcoming international forums and modification of the CEFDHAC texts. The regional president of the CEFDHAC monitoring committee, Essola Etoa Louis Roger, called on participants to adopt recommendations that will enable them better take care of local communities, accompany states in the efforts towards biodiversity conservation and the climate and prepare for major international rendezvous as well as a better positioning of CEFDHAC.

Work during the workshop consisted of presentations by some resource persons, accompanied by plenary discussions and group works. The participants include representatives of CEFDHAC, partner institutions like CEEAC and COMIFAC, technical and financial partners like GIZ and PFBC. Among the upcoming international meetings on biodiversity conservation and the climate are the 15th conference of CDB parties to take place in Kunming-China from May 17 to 30, 2021 and the 26th conference of the parties to the UN convention of climate change to take place in Glasgow from November 1st to 12th.