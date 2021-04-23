Cameroon: Management of Refugees - Creation of Support Platform Discussed

This was during an audience on April 21, 2021 at the Ministry of External Relations.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu on April 21, 2021 received in audience the Deputy Director for the West and Central Office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, Aissatou Masseck Dieng-Ndiaye during which both personalities exchanged views on the management of refugees in the sub region.

In her statement to the press after the audience, the UN official while lauding the efforts of Cameroon in handling the influx of refugees in the country, also said she presented the idea of creating a solution support platform for the sub region.

"We came for a courtesy visit at the Ministry of External Relations to say thank you to Cameroon and Cameroonians for the hospitality, generosity for having hosted refugees for decades. We also wanted to ensure that we have Cameroonian authorities buy into the idea of having a solution support platform for Central African citizens that are in the region as refugees. I was very pleased that the Minister welcomed such an idea," she stated. Aissatou Masseck also appreciated various efforts put in place by the Cameroonian government to ensure the safe and voluntary return of refugees to their countries of origin. "The Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees is very thankful and I said let me bring the message to the Ministry of External Relations. Some Nigerians just went back recently and those of the Central Africa Republic are willing to go as soon as the situation stabilizes, she said.

With regards as how the process is unfolding, she stated that it is going on well in respect of existing legal instruments. "Before we engage into such repatriation, we have to agree and give it a legal framework. Cameroon is one of the countries in the continent that has signed all the tripartite agreements which gives precisions on how the voluntary return takes place. Right now, we are monitoring their arrival in Nigeria and they are arriving safely. We are very thankful that Cameroonian authorities accompany us in this movement," she noted.

The East and North Regions of Cameroon host thousands of refugees from neighbouring countries in their respective camps with the government of Cameroon together with partners seeing to the provision of their basic needs and the protection of their rights.