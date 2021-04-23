Cameroon: Management of Refugees - Creation of Support Platform Discussed

22 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was during an audience on April 21, 2021 at the Ministry of External Relations.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu on April 21, 2021 received in audience the Deputy Director for the West and Central Office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, Aissatou Masseck Dieng-Ndiaye during which both personalities exchanged views on the management of refugees in the sub region.

In her statement to the press after the audience, the UN official while lauding the efforts of Cameroon in handling the influx of refugees in the country, also said she presented the idea of creating a solution support platform for the sub region.

"We came for a courtesy visit at the Ministry of External Relations to say thank you to Cameroon and Cameroonians for the hospitality, generosity for having hosted refugees for decades. We also wanted to ensure that we have Cameroonian authorities buy into the idea of having a solution support platform for Central African citizens that are in the region as refugees. I was very pleased that the Minister welcomed such an idea," she stated. Aissatou Masseck also appreciated various efforts put in place by the Cameroonian government to ensure the safe and voluntary return of refugees to their countries of origin. "The Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees is very thankful and I said let me bring the message to the Ministry of External Relations. Some Nigerians just went back recently and those of the Central Africa Republic are willing to go as soon as the situation stabilizes, she said.

With regards as how the process is unfolding, she stated that it is going on well in respect of existing legal instruments. "Before we engage into such repatriation, we have to agree and give it a legal framework. Cameroon is one of the countries in the continent that has signed all the tripartite agreements which gives precisions on how the voluntary return takes place. Right now, we are monitoring their arrival in Nigeria and they are arriving safely. We are very thankful that Cameroonian authorities accompany us in this movement," she noted.

The East and North Regions of Cameroon host thousands of refugees from neighbouring countries in their respective camps with the government of Cameroon together with partners seeing to the provision of their basic needs and the protection of their rights.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.