Cameroon: Basketball Final Four - FAP, Overdose Top Away Leg

Both teams in the male and female categories respectively won all three matches played during this phase of the National Basketball Championship over the weekend.

Defending champions of the Senior Men's National Basketball Championship, FAP are drawing closer to their second consecutive title as they top the charts this season with three won matches at the away leg final four phase over the weekend. The same scenario holds for Overdose in the women's category who are on the line of consolidating yet another title.

In the men's category, FAP's last game against Onyx Basketball Academy on Sunday April 18, 2021 was described by many as a final before the final. It was a battle between two clubs with almost the same play style and young but experienced players. ONYX who had beaten FAP during the third grouping 67-65 in Douala came with the same fighting spirit. The first two quarters worked partially in favour for FAP meanwhile the last two was a misery. ONYX was playing an offensive and counter attack game meanwhile FAP seemed to had taken the defensive choice. The game finally ended 48-55 in favour FAP.

Though FAP is on advantaged position, they cannot be too confident given that they still have a yet to be programmed return leg to battle with teams like ONYX who are eagerly eying the title. ONYX is second after winning two games and losing one. According to the Communication Branch Manager of the Cameroon Basketball Federation, Yves Tsala, FAP is favourite but ONYX can surprise them given that they have a young talented team. It is only after the return leg that the new champion of Cameroon will be known.

As for the women, Overdose, the defending champions won all three matches during the away leg but are on a shaky scale because the point margin between them and UDLA is less than 10. This means that if UDLA performs better in the yet to be programmed return leg, they have all the chances to torpedo the defending champions.