Cameroon: Vaccination Against Covid-19 - PM Dion Ngute Takes Lead

22 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cabinet ministers and some national and international dignitaries voluntarily took the vaccine at the Auditorium of the Prime Minister's Office on April 21, 2021.

Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute preached by example on April 21, 2021 when he took the vaccine against the Covid-19 pandemic thereby enabling other cabinet ministers, senior State officials and members of the diplomatic corps to take their turns to be voluntarily vaccinated against the pandemic. The event took place at the Auditorium of the Prime Minister's Office where four different teams were mobilised for the purpose.

Speaking after being vaccinated, Prime Minister Dion Ngute said, "Well, we are witnessing love ones falling left and right. People are dying and so far vaccination is the only way not only to avoid Covid-19 but even if you have it, it will be very mild." As to his feelings after taking the jab of the vaccine, he said, "I have just taken my shot and as you can see, I am quite well. I encourage all Cameroonians who can, to take the vaccine."

Before the vaccination operation proper, the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie said there were three types of vaccines already available in Cameroon and they include, Sinopharm, Astra Zeneca and Sputnik V. He said an order has been placed for Johnson & Johnson Vaccine in order to enable Cameroonians have a wide variety of vaccines prescribed by the Scientific Council from which the population can choose.

