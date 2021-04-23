Cameroon: National Assembly - Hon Monjowa Lifaka Dies At 62

The Vice Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly gave up the ghost in the Buea hospital on 20 April, 2021 evening following a malaise.

Honourable Emilia Monjowa Lifaka, Vice Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly is no more. Her corpse is currently lying at the mortuary of the Buea Regional Hospital Annex. Honourable Lifaka celebrated her 62nd birth day last Saturday 17 April, 2021, in her Camp SIC residence in Buea. Last Tuesday, 20 April, 2021, she suffered a malaise in the evening and gave up the ghost in the hospital thereafter.

The late fervent catholic Christian, politician, humanist, and elite of Bonjongo in Buea Subdivision has left behind children, dependents, friends and colleagues to morn her. In Buea, Honourable Lifaka was known as a benefactor who sponsored many young people in Primary, Secondary, High School, professional schools and Universities. The most glaring case of her sponsorship over the destitute is the on-going scholarship programme which she pays each year for young people of Buea to learn trades in the Cameroon Opportunities Industrialisation Centre (COIC) in Buea. Before her birth day celebration last Saturday, Honourable Lifaka made her last political outing last month in Buea where she was handing over money for Fako youth to register public competitive exams into various professional schools. She created a Foundation in Buea in 2020.

Beyond her parliamentary seat as Vice speaker of the Assembly Honourable Lifaka was voted as Executive President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) since 7 November, 2017. The orator as she was known to be, Lifaka has participated in several commissions of the National Assembly including Finance, Constitutional Laws. She studied in Britain and the USA and obtained certificates in Administration and Secretaryship and used to be Director of the Buea-based Intermediate Vocational Training Centre (IVTC) before joining politics.