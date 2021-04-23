Cameroon: Urban Agriculture On the Rise

22 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

People practice horticulture, gardening as well as intensive farming within the metropolis and its periphery.

Contrary to the past when agriculture was thought to be the preserve of villagers, city dwellers increasingly embark on agriculture to make ends meet. All forms of agriculture are practiced in Douala ranging from horticulture to intensive farming passing through, gardening, fish farming and livestock rearing. As concerns horticulture, it is considered normal, given that the flowers planted contribute to embellish the beauty of the city besides being an economic activity as flowers are highly solicited during marriages, funerals and other public ceremonies. There are those who grow flowers in pots or containers around their houses just to beautify their environment

Gardening however is not within the view of everyone as it is practiced either in an enclosure or far from human habitation. However, there is a small community of women mostly from the West and North West Regions who have taken to full time intensive farming and gardening. They cultivate crops on any unoccupied land or even rent lad from around the outskirts of the city to carry out their farming activity. Such farms can be found around the old airport, the vast unoccupied land near the ASECNA field and other dotted patches of unoccupied land within the city. Among them is a small category of farmers who consist of people who have bought pieces of land and while waiting to construct a house, decided to use it as farmland to mark their presence and also feed from the land. They cultivate crops like huckleberries, tomatoes, green spices, lettuces and foodstuffs like plantain, cocoyams, egusi, yams and cassava.

There is a new category of urban farmers who consist of fish farming. Technology has evolved such that people can now have fish ponds in front of their yards in containers or make shift ponds with tarpaulin where they rear fish either for private consumption or commercial purposes. The fish from the ponds is either sold fresh or smoked. Besides fishery is the phenomenon of livestock rearing. People, mostly from the West Region, rear pigs whereas Northerners, rear goats and cows within the urban metropolis and its environs. It is worthy to mention that this category of farmers inconvenient their neighbours in that the pig's sty stinks and the goats and cow throw dump everywhere. With the increasing demand for food as the population increases geometrically, the phenomenon of urban agriculture has come to stay and can actually be a solution to the problem of malnutrition but there is need for it to be regulated and carried out according to standards. For instance, some women cultivate lettuces in marshy areas and water them with dirty water which can cause stomach disorders for the consumer.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.