Cameroon: Urban Agriculture On the Rise

People practice horticulture, gardening as well as intensive farming within the metropolis and its periphery.

Contrary to the past when agriculture was thought to be the preserve of villagers, city dwellers increasingly embark on agriculture to make ends meet. All forms of agriculture are practiced in Douala ranging from horticulture to intensive farming passing through, gardening, fish farming and livestock rearing. As concerns horticulture, it is considered normal, given that the flowers planted contribute to embellish the beauty of the city besides being an economic activity as flowers are highly solicited during marriages, funerals and other public ceremonies. There are those who grow flowers in pots or containers around their houses just to beautify their environment

Gardening however is not within the view of everyone as it is practiced either in an enclosure or far from human habitation. However, there is a small community of women mostly from the West and North West Regions who have taken to full time intensive farming and gardening. They cultivate crops on any unoccupied land or even rent lad from around the outskirts of the city to carry out their farming activity. Such farms can be found around the old airport, the vast unoccupied land near the ASECNA field and other dotted patches of unoccupied land within the city. Among them is a small category of farmers who consist of people who have bought pieces of land and while waiting to construct a house, decided to use it as farmland to mark their presence and also feed from the land. They cultivate crops like huckleberries, tomatoes, green spices, lettuces and foodstuffs like plantain, cocoyams, egusi, yams and cassava.

There is a new category of urban farmers who consist of fish farming. Technology has evolved such that people can now have fish ponds in front of their yards in containers or make shift ponds with tarpaulin where they rear fish either for private consumption or commercial purposes. The fish from the ponds is either sold fresh or smoked. Besides fishery is the phenomenon of livestock rearing. People, mostly from the West Region, rear pigs whereas Northerners, rear goats and cows within the urban metropolis and its environs. It is worthy to mention that this category of farmers inconvenient their neighbours in that the pig's sty stinks and the goats and cow throw dump everywhere. With the increasing demand for food as the population increases geometrically, the phenomenon of urban agriculture has come to stay and can actually be a solution to the problem of malnutrition but there is need for it to be regulated and carried out according to standards. For instance, some women cultivate lettuces in marshy areas and water them with dirty water which can cause stomach disorders for the consumer.