Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting - Finance Minister Meets Representatives of Motor Vehicles Dealers Association

press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy had a pre-budget consultative meeting with representatives of the Motor Vehicles Dealers Association, this afternoon, in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, the President of the Motor Vehicles Dealers Association, Mr. Ravi Issur, underlined that he proposed for the extension of the duty rebate granted on motor vehicles. He added that despite the global challenge in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the association is doing its best in its endeavour to bring revenue through the sales of vehicles.

He stated that his association further called upon the Government to alleviate their rising expenses, following changes in currency value and increasing freight rates, so that they can sell vehicles at a more accessible and affordable price.