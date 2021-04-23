Algeria: Candidacies in Legislative Elections - President Tebboune Signs Ordinance to Extend Deadline

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, signed an ordinance amending and supplementing the organic law relating to the electoral system, to extend by five days the deadline for filing candidacies for the June 12 legislative elections, said Thursday the Presidency of the Republic in a communiqué.

"At the request of the Independent National Authority for Elections (ANIE), after consultation with the Council of State, the Constitutional Council and the opinion of the Council of Ministers, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, signed an ordinance amending and supplementing Ordinance 21-01 of 26 Rajab 1442 corresponding to March 10, 2021, on the organic law relating to the electoral system, for the extension of 5 days of the deadlines for the submission of candidacy applications for the parliamentary elections of June 12, 2021," said the source.

"Thus, the last deadline for filing applications is set for April 27, 2021 instead of April 22, 2021," concluded the same source.