Algeria: Western Sahara - Security Council's Inaction Escalates War

NEW YORK (United Nations)- The representative of the Polisario Front to the United Nations Sidi Mohamed Omar warned Wednesday that the inaction of the UN Security Council vis-à-vis the serious situation prevailing in Western Sahara endangers the prospects for a peaceful solution to the conflict and "leaves the door open to the escalation of the ongoing war" in the territories occupied by Morocco.

"The UN Security Council held today closed consultations on the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), giving another opportunity to the Council to prove its real commitment to a lasting solution to the decolonization of Western Sahara and translate this commitment into concrete measures," said Sidi Mohamed Omar in a press release.

However, he lamented, the Security Council "has opted for inaction and hasn't achieved any tangible results."

"The Security Council hasn't also broached the alarming deterioration of the situation in occupied Western Sahara, where the occupation authorities continue their attempts to impose by force a fait accompli in the territory, while intensifying their repressive practices and reprisals against the Sahrawi civilians in full view of MINURSO," he lamented.

"The fact that the Security hasn't taken concrete measures to face the serious consequences of the violation by Morocco of 1991's ceasefire agreement and its new aggression against the liberated Sahrawi territory, as well as its illegal actions in occupied Western Sahara, undermined not only the prospects of reviving the peace process but also leaves the door open to the escalation of the ongoing war," he warned.

In this respect, "the Polisario Front remains determined to cooperate with the African Union (AU) and the United Nations to reach a peaceful, fair and lasting solution for the decolonization of Western Sahara, based on the free and democratic exercise by the Sahrawi people of their inalienable and nonnegotiable right to self-determination and independence," he added.