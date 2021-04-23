Tanzania: Questioning the Rationality of Making Dodoma the Capital

22 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Charles Makakala

One of the main justifications for moving the capital to Dodoma is to bring about balance and inclusivity in the country. If that is the case, then spending trillions of shillings in constructing a new city is a very funny way of going about that.

Earlier this month, the government announced that it would spend Sh759 billion to build Msalato International Airport in Dodoma and Sh137 billion to construct and expand other airports in Kigoma, Tabora, Rukwa, and Shinyanga.

It is curious that this old, small marketplace town previously called Idodomya, in a region with 2.6 million people and a GDP of Sh3.9 trillion - ranking 15 out of 23 regions - should be allocated a budget that is almost six times that of four other regions combined, while they have many more people and are much more productive, but the argument makes perfect sense to our political masters because - wait for it - they are building a capital city.

Speaking in Parliament earlier this month, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said: "This (the move) will make Dodoma busy, hence the need to have an international airport remains important since it will stimulate socioeconomic development in the central regions in Tanzania."

While it is good to see the government explaining its decisions, certain questions remain. For example, must the government spend trillions on Dodoma to stimulate socio-economic development in the central regions?

Tanzania is huge, and that's a fact one can appreciate only when one makes a tour of it. I had the first opportunity to do that in 2006. In a few months I visited 16 regions, and with tarmacked roads being non-existent, driving between some of them wasn't fun. And if one were to go westward, one had to traverse the then treacherous Sekenke hills to reach Nzega. God help you if it was during masika rains.

