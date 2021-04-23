Tanzania: Local Car Inspection Finally Gets Underway

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) revealed yesterday that inspection of vehicles upon arrival in the country started mid this month with a total of 150 cars from Japan having already been inspected.

TBS, Head of Import Inspection, Diocles Ntamulyango told The Citizen that the exercise started April this year without any hiccups despite it being the first time they were conducting the exercise.

"Shipping time was in March this year and first ship consignment arrived in April but a majority of vehicles that arrived into the country were those that had already been inspected before new directives were issued," he said.

He noted that they have so far inspected 150 vehicles but noted that it was not easy to predict how many could be inspected on a daily basis. He however noted that when things pick up they expect to be servicing 3500 to 4000 cars.

Early in January TBS announced that as of March 1, this year, imported vehicles will be inspected at Dar es Salaam port upon arrival in the country.

Therefore importers and exporters of vehicles were informed that all vehicle imports will be inspected upon arrival at the Dar es Salaam Port.

"All vehicles that will be imported as of March 1 this year are required to be inspected upon arrival at the Dar es Salaam Port before they are released out of Customs control," TBS said.

Vehicles that will be inspected at the port and are found not to comply with the requirements will have to undergo upgrading and further inspection at the UDA yard adjacent to Dar es Salaam port before they are cleared and allowed on public roads.

Before that TBS had been inspecting vehicles intended to be imported into the country using four contracted agents, one of whom is stationed in Dubai while the other three are stationed in Japan.

TBS said that certificates issued by the agents on cars that will be imported into Tanzania beginning on March 1 this year will not be valid.

TBS will be out and out to ensure that all used cars imported into the country comply with the set requirements of such cars before they can be allowed to the roads.

The decision is as a result of TBS having already built the capacity of their vehicle inspectors, and it is only fair that they started practicing what they have been trained to do at great cost.

The decision to use own inspectors will ensure that local garages get business, and at the same time the government gets revenues from through the business.