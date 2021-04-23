Tanzania: Lissu Lists 6 Conditions for His Return From Exile

22 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Fidelis Butahe, Elias Msuya, Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — Chadema Vice Chairman (Mainland) Tundu Lissu has demanded assurance of the government on his security, pardoning political prisoners and being handed over a car he boarded the day he survived after being shot with 16 bullets in Dadoma.

The former Singida East lawmaker also wants government's assurance on payment of his treatment expenses, payment of his gratuity benefits as ex-MP, and reviewing cases against him.

Mr Lissu asked for the assurances when speaking to Mwananchi from Belgium where he first went for specialized medical treatment in January 2018 after a failed assassination attempt on his life by 'persons unknown' in the nation's capital Dodoma.

Immediately after the attack on September 7, 2017, Mr Lissu was airlifted to Nairobi Hospital where he received treatment before being moved to Belgium.

But, yesterday, Tanzania Police Force spokesman David Misime said the investigation on Mr Lissu's case stalled after the latter declined to respond to police summons to cooperate. "He isn't liable to arrest... But he is supposed to report and provide explanation."

National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai wasn't available to speak on the matter, however, he is on record insisting that Mr Lissu has been paid in full.

Read the original article on Citizen.

