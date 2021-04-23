Malawi: PLO Lumumba Lauds Chakwera On His Fight Against Corruption

Renown and celebrated anti-corruption advocate and Kenyan Pan Africanist and motivational speaker on African issues, Professor Patrick Loch Otieno (LPO) Lumumba, has urged governance institutions in Malawi to ride on President Chakwera's political will in stamping out corruption in the country.

One of the greatest orators of this generation, Lumumba who met Chakwera on Thursday at Mtunthama State Residence, in the Capital Lilongwe, said:

"All across Africa, people complain that governments do not have a political will to stamp out corruption. You are lucky that you have a President who is not only willing to stamp out corruption, but has taken steps to stamp out the said corruption."

Lumumba's visit follows a request he made to President Chakwera, to have an audience with him after listening to Chakwera's eulogy for late President Pombe Magufuli.

Speaking while in tears, a visibly emotional Lumumba told Dr. S. Efua Tata of Pan African Daily TV on March 27:

"The most powerful tribute ever made on an African leader is that of President Chakwera. It is a funeral oration that history must record as a funeral oration of all times.

"I have myself requested on that basis, to secure a meeting with President Chakwera. And my intention if he accepts my request, is for him to be in the forefront of the leadership of a new Africa."

Lumumba told journalists at Mtunthama after the meeting, that he was glad he had finally met with Chakwera and that he has had an enriching engagement with the Malawi leader.

Their meeting, said Lumumba, touched on a number of issues critical to the continent which among other things included the need for African innovation in the areas of research and technology, good governance, economic recovery of the continent in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and many others.

"It does not make sense for example, for Africa to be importing vaccines from Europe, when we have Science institutions and research facilities that can enable us to produce our own vaccines," said Lumumba.

Born on July 17, 1962, Lumumba an eloquent attorney at law served as the director Kenya of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission from September 2010 to August 2011 and since 2014 Lumumba has been the director of the Kenya School of Law.

Lumumba is passionate about fighting corruption and has travelled around the world to make speeches against corruption.

This is not the first time Lumumba is in Malawi, he also was in Malawi in September 2019 for an African Conference on corruption and later he has had an interview with Brian Banda on Times Exclusive programme and was aired on Times Television.