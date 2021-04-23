Malawi: Man Kills Himself Over Daughter's Birthday Party Earnings

23 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Yamikani Yapuwa

A 24-year-old man has committed suicide in Blantyre District after being disappointed with a meagre amount of money realised from the birthday party of his daughter which was held in Thyolo.

Limbe Police Station, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Patrick Mussa, told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday that the deceased, Alick Nkonyombola, hanged himself during the morning of Tuesday, April 20 in Limbe Market.

"It is believed that on April 17, Nkonyombola organised a party for his daughter at his home village in Thyolo.

"The patronage was poor due to weather as there were showers, as a result he did not realise as much money as he expected. He even failed to pay the master of ceremony, the DJ and the dancing queens," said Mussa.

The police PRO said the development greatly disturbed the deceased who left the village without anybody's knowledge and was seen later loitering around Limbe Market.

"Surprisingly, on April 20, 2021 in the morning, he was found hanging on a rope from the roof of one stall (bench).

"He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Post mortem conducted revealed that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation," he said.

Nkonyombola hailed from Kumadzi Village in Traditional Authority Kapichi in Thyolo.

Meanwhile, police in Limbe have called on people depressed in one way or another to seek guidance and counselling to solve their problems rather than resorting to committing suicide-mana.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

