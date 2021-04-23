Namibia: Stars Chase Paralympic Spots

23 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

NAMIBIA'S athletes will look to secure Paralympic Games qualification at the South African Sports Association for Physically Disabled National Championships (SASAPD) in Port Elizabeth starting today.

The annual competition, which runs until Tuesday, makes a welcome return after last year's multi-sport showpiece was cancelled because of the Coronavirus scourge.

Namibia's 15 representatives are looking forward to challenging South Africa's top disability sports stars and get a sight of what to expect at the Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan from 24 August to 5 September.

"It's the last championship qualifier for many of our athletes. We are looking forward to having a good performance and get more slots Paralympic Games. The last chance to get a slot is on 5 May, so we have to make the most of this competition," said Paralympic Committee secretary general Michael Hamukwaya.

Improved World Para Athletics rankings are also on the table given this is a WPA-sanctioned event.

Leading the assault are household names Ananias Shikongo, Johannes Nambala and Johanna Benson and Lahja Ishitile who are also expected to put in strong performances.

Also in the team are Sylvia Shivolo, Petrus Karuli, Roodly Gowaseb, Bradley Murere, Martha Hitetakule, Simon Shihepo, Chris Kinda, Rilwando Goagoseb (guide), Sem Shimanda (guide), Sydney Kamuaruuma (guide), Even Tjiuiu (guide).

The SASAPD has been a happy hunting ground for Namibian athletes over the years, with their best haul coming in 2015 when they amassed a remarkable 30 gold medals, six silvers and three bronze.

Anything close to that display this time around will be the perfect launchpad for the 2020 Paralympics where the country will hope to improve on results in Brazil.

At the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016, Namibia won five medals. T11 star Shikongo won three - gold in the 200m, plus bronze in the 100m and 400m races, while Nambala won two silvers in the T13 100m and 400m.

