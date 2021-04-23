Tanzania: No Room for Malpractices-Samia

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has issued a strong warning against corruption, embezzlement and misuse of public offices, stressing that everything is under watch.

She told those taking the sixth phase government for granted that they should brace themselves for sterner legal and disciplinary measures, insisting that her government would never tolerate malpractices in the public offices.

"We cannot in any way be taken back to the old dark days," warned President Samia, send ing a strong message to corrupt public office bearers and their accomplices.

President Samia said that those who think that the fight against corrupt practices ended with the sudden demise of former president John Magufuli were deceiving themselves because the 6th phase government would sustain the anti-corruption crusade resolutely.

She said the government would maintain the vision and philosophy of the fifth phase government, on curbing corruption, improving revenue collection and sealing loopholes for revenue leakages.

Addressing the Parliament for the first time since assuming the presidency following the death of Dr Magufuli, President Samia stressed that the government will not tolerate any person who will dare to swindle the available resources at the expense of national development.

"As I said during the state funeral of our beloved former President that Dr Magufuli departed physically, but his visions, philosophy and strategies on national development are still alive," insisted President Samia, amid deafening applause from the lawmakers.

She insisted that the government will continue taking strong measures against individuals who will be found guilty of misusing public funds, abuse of offices and corrupt practices that betray the country's development endeavor.

The Head of State disclosed that there were some investors who were in good negotiations with the government but they suddenly backed off due to bureaucracy.

She assured that the government would continue strengthening the Judiciary through the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and security organs such as Police, Prisons and as well as the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

She also reaffirmed the National Assembly of the government's commitment to work on their suggestions for the sake of pushing forward the development agenda.

Samia, the sixth President of Tanzania, has demonstrated that she is a no-nonsense leader and has already made some instructions that aim at controlling government expenditure and maintaining discipline in civil service.

On March 29, this year, the president directed investigations into funds that were released from the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) for development projects between January and March, this year as part of the government's continued efforts to put more control on public funds channeled into development projects.

The directives she made shortly after receiving the audit report for the financial year 2019/2020 from the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Mr Charles Kichere.

"We want to see an audit of all funds released for the implementation of the development projects from January to March, this year," she instructed the CAG Mr Kichere and the BoT governor Prof Florens Luoga.

She also asked the CAG to be more transparent on audit reports so that the government can act accordingly.

The president asked the CAG to be more open when spotting weaknesses in public institutions, expressing dismay that there had been a massive embezzlement in public funds in the governmentowned organisations.

President Samia suspended the then Director General of Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) Eng Deusdedit Kakoko to pave the way for investigations over accusations of embezzlement of around 3.6bn/-.

Ms Samia instructed the PCCB Director General Brig Gen John Mbungo to launch an investigation against TPA officials and take up the task as a matter of urgency.