Tanzania: Tma Issues Alert Over Tropical Cyclone

THE Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has issued an alert to Mtwara and Lindi residents over the presence of tropical cyclone "Jobo" forming in north of Madagascar Island.

A statement issued by TMA yesterday noted that the tropical storm may bring strong winds and waves to the coastal areas of Lindi and Mtwara regions.

TMA said the tropical cyclone is currently in Madagascar Island heading north in the Indian Ocean. Madagascar Island is at a distance of between 930 km and 1030 km from the coast of Lindi and Mtwara Regions.

The agency urged residents of the two coast regions to be alert and take all necessary precautions on the forecasted strong winds and waves expected.

The authority is currently monitoring and forecasting the tropical cyclone trend in regard to the weather forecast system in the respective areas. As of 15:00 EAT, the storm's centre of circulation was approximately 1,022 km (635 miles) north of Antananarivo, Madagascar.

The Severe Tropical Storm Jobo tracked westward after forming in the southwestern Indian Ocean April 21. Forecast models indicated the system will strengthen into a tropical cyclone by April 22 as it tracks westward towards Tanzania.

Landfall as a Severe Tropical Storm is forecast in the Pwani region, east-central Tanzania, on April 25. Significant uncertainty remains in the track and intensity forecast, and significant changes could occur in the coming days.