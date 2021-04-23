Tanzania: Samia's Wish List

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has revealed the major focus of her government as boosting the productive sector and investment to raise economic growth in the next five years.

Tanzania's economic growth rate is steadily growing at an average of 7 per cent, but due to the global impact of the Covid- 19 pandemic, the figure has been trimmed to 4.7 per cent.

"We are, therefore, going to strengthen the productive sector and other sectors that will provide more employment," President Samia told the National Assembly in Dodoma in her first address to the august house.

She pointed out various measures to attain the desired goals, including review of investment laws to attract more investments.

In line with this, her government intends to address challenges hampering smooth access to capital for investors and entrepreneurs.

"We want to remove red tape in our desire to woo investors -- including issuance of work permits and licences.Our country has been blamed over unpredicted investment laws and policies as well as nepotism when investors want to invest," she said.

To facilitate more investments and businesses, the implementation of the blueprint will effectively be another area. The blueprint aims at bringing regulatory reforms to improve the business environment in the country.

Moreover, government will take steps for improving economic policies and laws as well as making the country's private sector competitive and effective in participating in the economic activities, the president said.

She assured of setting up a conducive business environment in collaboration with the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), hinting that they are working on establishing an online platform to receive and deal with complaints and challenges that private sector players were encountering.

President Samia said the government would revisit performance and operations of public institutions so that they become productive and make the needed changes for increased efficiency.

"We will not tolerate laxity, corruption and embezzlement in the public sector," she stated.

She reiterated that since the sixth phase government has not come after elections, things would go in the same direction as they were in the fifth phase government.

She mentioned the implementation of 10 agenda items as engineered in the previous phase, including carrying on national values such as unity, freedom, solidarity and the union.

Also continuing with efforts to translate the macroeconomics into microeconomics to bring impact to Tanzanians and fight against corruption, embezzlement and theft on public funds as well as continue installing accountability in public services delivery.

President Samia further said her government will continue with efforts to strengthen social services provision and availability of safe water, provision of justice and accomplish strategic projects.

Further, she pointed out that strengthening and improving international relations will be given priority.

President Samia also promised for major transformation in agricultural and livestock sector for increased productivity.

In agriculture sector, she said the government will link agriculture and industries so that the national industrialisation drive is attained as planned.

She also mentioned other areas of focus in the agricultural sector as capacity building of Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) and Agricultural Seed Agency (ASA) to have in place seeds and fertilizers that will assure massive productivity.

More emphasis will also be in irrigation schemes as she called for commercial farming but farmers will have to contribute some money to the irrigation funds to make them sustainable.

Earlier, when she started her speech, the President said she was happy coming back to the National Assembly and have an opportunity to address after six years since she left the House as an MP and Minister "I have come to address the National Assembly after our nation went through very difficult times following the passing on of our former President Dr John Magufuli... Dr Magufuli was visionary leader, who loved his country," she said.

"It's true that our country has lost a patriotic leader who contributed largely to this nation... the love of Tanzanians to Dr Magufuli was evident during his farewell as a huge population of Tanzanians turned up to pay their respect," she said.

She also thanked his predecessors for their contribution in blending her take top country's leadership post, mentioning former Zanzibar President Amani Abeid Karume, former Union Presidents Jakaya Kikwete and the late Dr Magufuli.

"Dr Magufuli showed trust in me in 2015, by picking me to become his running mate and consequently Vice-President and now the President," she stated.