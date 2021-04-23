Tanzania: President Samia Appoints Four to Chair Public Institution Boards

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Prof Henry Mahoo to chair the governing Board of the National Irrigation Commission.

A statement released by the State House late on Thursday (April 22, 2021) said that President Samia also reappointed the Justice Dr Gerald Ndika as the Chairperson of Institute of Judiciary Administrative -Lushoto Council after the expiration of his first tenure.

Prof Aurelia Kamuzora has also been appointed as the chairperson of the Tanzania Coffee Board while Prof Idris Kikula was named as the chairperson of the Tanzania Mining Commission Board.

According to the statement, President Samia also appointed Prof Abdulkarim Mruma and Janeth Lekashingo as members of Tanzania Mining Commission Board.