Tanzania: President Samia Appoints Four to Chair Public Institution Boards

23 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Prof Henry Mahoo to chair the governing Board of the National Irrigation Commission.

A statement released by the State House late on Thursday (April 22, 2021) said that President Samia also reappointed the Justice Dr Gerald Ndika as the Chairperson of Institute of Judiciary Administrative -Lushoto Council after the expiration of his first tenure.

Prof Aurelia Kamuzora has also been appointed as the chairperson of the Tanzania Coffee Board while Prof Idris Kikula was named as the chairperson of the Tanzania Mining Commission Board.

According to the statement, President Samia also appointed Prof Abdulkarim Mruma and Janeth Lekashingo as members of Tanzania Mining Commission Board.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.