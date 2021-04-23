Namibia: Indoor Hockey Season Finale

THE Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey league reaches its climax this weekend when the semifinals and finals are held at the DTS and WAP courts in Windhoek over the weekend.

Saints have dominated the Premier League in recent years with both their men and women having won the title for the past three years, but several upcoming clubs will be keen to test their credentials against the champions.

In the Men's Premier League, Saints have been in great form, going through the season unbeaten, while scoring 66 goals and conceding only 11 in six matches.

They have a star-studded side, having contributed eight of the 12 players who represented Namibia at last weekend's Africa Cup, and with most of them available, they will be tough to beat.

They include their 18-year-old striker Fagan Hansen who won the top striker award at the Africa Cup with an astounding 24 goals in five matches, including putting 11 goals past the hapless Batswanas in both their encounters.

Fagan's brother Dakota also had a great tournament, while their other nationals, Richter van Rooyen and Owen Hatton should be available.

Johannesburg-based Brynn Cleak is also available, although Liam Hermanus and Nico Neethling have returned to South Africa to study.

In tomorrow's semifinals, Saints take on the School of Excellence Hockey Club (SoEHC), who have made a fine start in their debut season in the Premier League by finishing fourth on the log.

They have some fine young players coming up, including the Handura brothers Giovanni and Delron, but Saints will start the match as firm favourites after posting a resounding 13-2 victory in their league encounter in March.

The other semifinal between Windhoek Old Boys and DTS should be a closer affair, which could go either way.

Old Boys won their league encounter 8-3 in February, when Ernest Jacobs scored five goals and the veteran Siyabonga Martins two, but a full-strength DTS side will provide a stiff challenge for Old Boys.

They had three players at the Africa Cup in captain DJ Strauss and the Britz brothers, David and JP, and with others like Josh van der Merwe, Percy Barthram and Ivan Semedo making an impact this season, they will fancy their chances.

Old Boys only had one national player in Durban in Ernest Jacobs, but they have a strong side with other experienced players like Siyabonga Martins, Bucko Bartlett, Nico Jacobs, Dylan Finch and Willie Serfontein in their midst.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The semifinals take place at the DTS hall tomorrow, with Old Boys playing DTS at 15h00 and Saints against SoE at 16h00. The final takes place at 13h00 on Sunday.

In the women's semis, Saints take on Wanderers, while DTS play Old Boys.

Saints' women have also gone through the season unbeaten, scoring 40 goals and conceding eight in six matches, and they should be close to full strength with returning national players like Gillian Hermanus, Azaylee Philander, Sunelle Ludwig and Danja Meyer, although Dure Boshoff and Tara Myburgh have returned to South Africa to study.

In their league match in February, Saints thumped Wanderers 14-0 and they will start as the overwhelming favourites.

The other semi between DTS and Old Boys will be a closer call, although DTS won their league encounter 1-0 in February, with inspirational captain Maggy Mengo scoring the winning goal.

Goal keeper Petro Stoffberg, who won the player of the tournament award in Durban, will also bolster their ranks, while others like Cele Wessels, Anthea Coetzee and Anine le Roux have all been in fine form this season.

Old Boys have two nationals returning in Jivanka Kruger and Kaela Schimming and with other experienced players like Marcia Venter, Armin van Staden and Phia Gerber they will field a strong side.

DTS play Old Boys in the first semi at 13h00, to be followed by Saints against Wanderers at 14h00. The final is scheduled for 12h00 on Sunday.

The semifinals and finals of the men and women's Reserve Premier League and First Leagues will also take place this weekend.