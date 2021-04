The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and Egypt's Minapharm, the regional leader in recombinant DNA technology, and its Berlin-based subsidiary, ProBioGen AG, announced an agreement to produce over 40 million doses per year of the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik news agency reported.

The parties intend to commence technology transfer immediately.

The rollout of the vaccine is expected in 3Q 2021.