Egypt: SCZone, Garblt Sign Agreement On Upgrading Sokhna Port

22 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) and the General Authority for Roads, Bridges & Land Transport (GARBLT) signed an agreement on overhauling Ain Sokhna Port.

In a statement issued Wednesday 21/4/2021, SCZone Chairman Yehia Zaki said as per the agreement all construction and restoration works are to be finalized within two years, coinciding with the completion of Ain Sokhna/Alexandria/Alamein City Electric High-Speed Passenger & Freight Rail Project, thus presenting an overall integrated venture, that renders the port equivalent to outstanding world peers and a pivotal Red Sea gateway.

Projected construction and maintenance works include: building new platforms, port terminals, loading and unloading spaces and container terminals, Zaki said.

All works meant to revive ports across Egypt are in implementation of the political leadership's directives to rejuvenate Egyptian ports, with a view to luring more investments, upping the ports' competitive edge and turning the facilities into regional as well as African logistics hubs that serve world trade movement, he added.

