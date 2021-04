Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday April 21,2021 handed over a message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to President of Senegal Macky Sall, Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Shoukry arrived in Dakar as part of an African tour to explain the latest developments in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue and Egypt's position on that score.

The tour has already taken the top diplomat to South Africa, DR Congo, Kenya, Niger and the Comoros.