Egypt: PM Reviews 2020 Human Development Report

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli reviewed on Thursday 22/4/2021 efforts to conduct the 2020 human development report.

This came in a meeting between Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala el Saeed, head of the National Council for Women Maya Morsi and Deputy Minister of Planning Ahmed Kamali.

Saeed said that the report aims at shedding light on the fruits of economic reforms carried out by the Egyptian State since 2016 as well as challenges facing the government.

The report revolves around investment in human capital, economic and social reform programs, environment sustainability, women's empowerment and governance.

The report includes data provided by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, Constitution, laws and interviews with many officials to verify certain data.

A government committee was formed to facilitate the work of the team tasked with making the report.