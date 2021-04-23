Egypt: PM Reviews 2020 Human Development Report

22 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli reviewed on Thursday 22/4/2021 efforts to conduct the 2020 human development report.

This came in a meeting between Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala el Saeed, head of the National Council for Women Maya Morsi and Deputy Minister of Planning Ahmed Kamali.

Saeed said that the report aims at shedding light on the fruits of economic reforms carried out by the Egyptian State since 2016 as well as challenges facing the government.

The report revolves around investment in human capital, economic and social reform programs, environment sustainability, women's empowerment and governance.

The report includes data provided by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, Constitution, laws and interviews with many officials to verify certain data.

A government committee was formed to facilitate the work of the team tasked with making the report.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.