Egypt: Azhar Grand Imam Greets Sisi‏ ‏on 10th of Ramadan Victory Anniversary

Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmed Tayyeb greeted President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki on the 10th of Ramadan victory anniversary.

In a statement on Thursday 22/4/2021, Tayyeb also greeted the Egyptian armed forces and people on the anniversary which will remain etched in history to underline the bravery of the Egyptian armed forces who managed to free their lands and restore the dignity of their nation.

He called on Egyptians to be inspired by this historical victory to effectively contribute to building their nation to realize more progress.