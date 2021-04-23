Egypt: Shoukry Briefs Niger's President On Egypt's Stance On GERD

Foreign Minister Sameh Shourky had a meeting on Wednesday 21/4/2021 evening with President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum as part of an ongoing tour of some African states.

During the meeting, Shoukry handed over a message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to Bazoum, briefing him on the outcome of the latest round of talks in Kinshasa regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue, Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a statement.

Shoukry also highlighted the genuine political will shown by the Egyptian side during the talks to re-launch negotiations for reaching a legally binding deal on the filling and operation of Ethiopia's controversial giant hydro-power dam on the Blue Nile, to protect the interests of all the three countries involved.

The meeting also discussed cooperation ties, how to enhance them at various levels.

Shoukry also conveyed President Sisi's congratulations to Bazoum on his election victory earlier this month.