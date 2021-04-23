Egypt: PM - Thursday Fully Paid Holiday On Sinai Liberation Day

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on Thursday 22/4/2021 decided that Thursday, April 29, will be a fully paid holiday for all the public and private sectors on the occasion of Sinai Liberation Day.
Exams will run on schedule.
Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on Thursday 22/4/2021 decided that Thursday, April 29, will be a fully paid holiday for all the public and private sectors on the occasion of Sinai Liberation Day.
Exams will run on schedule.
AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.