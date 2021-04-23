Egypt: Cairo Univ. Obtains ISO 9001 - 2015 in Field of Quality System Management

22 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Cairo University President Mohamed Othman el Khesht announced that the university obtained the annual renewal of ISO 9001:2015 in the field of quality system management after meeting international standards.

In statements on Thursday, Khesht said obtaining the ISO 9001:2015 reflected the success of applying the modern administrative mechanism which was adopted by the university over the past four years.

The university's mechanism is meant to turn into a third generation university seeking to encourage innovation.

The association which granted the certificate to the university thanked Khesht for his efforts to develop the university and hailed the project of developing dormitories to turn to smart dormitories.

The association also lauded the university's march towards digitalization at the administrative level.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
U.S. State Dept Cautions on Travel to Africa Over Covid-19 Spread

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.