Egypt: Cairo Univ. Obtains ISO 9001 - 2015 in Field of Quality System Management

Cairo University President Mohamed Othman el Khesht announced that the university obtained the annual renewal of ISO 9001:2015 in the field of quality system management after meeting international standards.

In statements on Thursday, Khesht said obtaining the ISO 9001:2015 reflected the success of applying the modern administrative mechanism which was adopted by the university over the past four years.

The university's mechanism is meant to turn into a third generation university seeking to encourage innovation.

The association which granted the certificate to the university thanked Khesht for his efforts to develop the university and hailed the project of developing dormitories to turn to smart dormitories.

The association also lauded the university's march towards digitalization at the administrative level.