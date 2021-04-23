Egypt: Sisi Says 10th of Ramadan Victory Anniversary Reflects Genius of Egyptian Military

22 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed on Thursday 22/4/2021 that the anniversary of Tenth of Ramadan Victory mirrors the genius of the Egyptian military in retrieving the land and conquering the impossible, saluting all martyrs of duty who achieved this great victory.

Today we mark the anniversary of the victory of the 10th of Ramadan; this precious memory that reflects the genius of the Egyptian military in retrieving the land and conquering the impossible, the President tweeted on his social media accounts.

Sisi saluted the martyrs of duty who achieved this great victory, saying they inspire the Egyptians with the spirit of insistence on preserving the dignity of the homeland and a permanent readiness to present the highest meanings of loyalty, belonging and sacrifice to win any battle in life.

Long Live Egypt, he said.

