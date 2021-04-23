Egypt: Environment Minister Calls for Serious Action to Rescue Earth

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad has called for serious action to save the Earth planet.

Egypt is celebrating with world countries Earth Day, an annual event marked on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

Fouad said in press statements on Thursday 22/4/2021 that the celebrations are an international recognition of the societal responsibility toward protecting the environment.

The minister added global Covid-19 pandemic underlines the pressing need of joint cooperation to protect human beings and the earth.

She said the country will participate in celebrations through simple activities that could contribute to rescuing the nature including energy consumption rationalization along with planting trees and choosing bike riding or walking on foot as well as rationalizing consumption of water and food and recycling.