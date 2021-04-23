Egypt Reports 861 New Coronavirus Cases, 46 Fatalities

22 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health and Population Ministry said on Wednesday April 21,2021 that 861 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 218,902.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 46 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 12,866.

As many as 435 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 164,803 so far, the spokesperson said.

