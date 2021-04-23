Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

22 April 2021
Thirty three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Northern Red Sea, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, eleven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Eleven other patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region. The last batch of eleven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Assab (6), and Oidi (5), Southern Red sea Region.

On the other hand, seventeen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (13), and Anseba (4), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3406 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3597.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

22 April 2021

