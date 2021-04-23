Africa: CAF Media Information - Safety and Security Retreat in Douala, Cameroon

22 April 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Following the successful delivery of a safe and secured Total CHAN competition in Cameroon in January-February 2021 and other CAF competitions recently, the CAF Safety and Security experts will be in Cameroon for a two-day knowledge exchange retreat with security officers from across the continent.

The retreat is also aimed at building capacity in the African continent and also serve as a refresher course for existing CAF safety and security officers while also attempting at taking a specific look at the current safety and security concerns.

The kick-off wil be at 09h30 local time in Doula on Friday. Due to Covid 19 constraints, the event is not opened to media but the opening ceremony (photo/video ) will be afforded to the media through our Media channel.

The retreat will be conducted mainly by CAF Safety and Security Head, Dr Christian Emeruwa and Katharina Steinberg, FIFA safety and security Manager

Date: Friday, 23 May 2021

Time: 09h30 (local time)

Venue: La Falaise Hotel Bonapriso in Douala

CAF Communication:

Alexandre Siewe

CAF | Communication Director

Read the original article on CAF.

