Liberia: Yekeh Koluba Suspension Lifted After Supreme Court Intervention

22 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — The House of Representatives Lifts Rep. Yekeh Kolubah's Suspension following Supreme Court's intervention

The House took the decision on Thursday in plenary following a motion filed by Rep. Acarous Gray.

Rep. Kolubah was suspended by the House for 30 days sitting (about four months) for "constantly raining insults on the President, the Speaker and bringing the House to public disrepute.

However, Rep. Kolubah, through his lawyers file a writ of prohibition to the Supreme Court, terming the House's decision as illegal.

At a conference hearing earlier on Thursday, Justice in Chamber, Joseph Nagbe said the House did not accord Rep. Kolubah due process as outlined in Rule 48.4 of the House of Representatives.

The rule states that before a disciplinary action can be take against any member, the speaker shall refer the matter to the Committee on Rules and Order, and the House, after examining the report and recommendations submitted by that committee, shall render its decision, and the decision shall be final.

The motion as proffered by Rep. Gray, called on the Speaker to act accordingly by referring to the matter to the Committee on Rules, Order and Administration.

