Rwanda: Basketball - Preseason Tournament Gets Underway

The 2021 edition of the preseason basketball tournament starts Thursday afternoon, with holders Rwanda Energy Group (REG) taking on University of Rwanda - College of Medicine and Health Sciences (UR-CMHS) in the two sides' first game in Group C.

The game kicks off at 4pm at the Amahoro Stadium's outdoor court.

Three-time winners REG make Pool C alongside IPRC-Huye and UR-CMHS.

Speaking to this publication, REG head coach Henry Mwinuka said that his side will be using the competition as a warm-up ahead of the new season.

"REG (we) are a committed and ambitious team, the preseason tournament is a good opportunity to get ready for the new league campaign," said the Tanzania-born tactician.

He added: "We will be looking for a winning start against UR-CMHS, then plan for the next fixtures, one at a time.

In other games in the men's category; APR face Tigers at 2pm, Shoot for Stars against 30 Plus at 2pm, whereas IPRC-Kigali will be up against United Generation for Basketball (UGB) at 6pm.

In women's fray, reigning champions The Hoops Rwanda entertain Ubumwe in the opening game at 6pm.

REG (Men) and IPRC Huye (women) were winners of the tournament's 2019 edition.

Meanwhile, former winners Patriots have pulled out of the tournament as they continue to prepare for the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) due in Kigali next month.

Thursday

Men APR Vs Tigers - 2pm Shoot for Stars Vs 30 Plus - 2pm REG Vs UR CMHS - 4pm IPRC-Kigali Vs UGB - 6pm

Women The Hoops Vs Ubumwe - 6pm